‘Ayurvedic drug effective in controlling kidney diseases’

New Delhi: In a relief to those suffering from kidney dysfunction, it has come to notice that Indian traditional ayurvedic polyherbal formulation has been found effective in regulating the functions of at least six gene variants causing kidney diseases.



According to researchers of Jamila Hamdard’s Centre of Excellence, herbal drug NeeriKFT, has been found effective in controlling the six genes namely CASP, IEL, AKT, ACE-2, AGTR-1 and SOD-1 that are responsible for causing kidney ailments.

The researchers have further found that the compounds such as gallic acid, caffeic acid and ferulic acid were the major constituents of Neeri KFT, while network pharmacology analysis indicated a strong interaction between polyphenols and the genes involved in the pathophysiology of kidney disease.

The herbal drug, which is manufactured by AIMIL Pharma, is known for its therapeutic properties and it regulates inflammatory cytokine expression in kidney tissues.

Pointing out that efficacy of herbal formulation, Dr Sanchit Sharma from AIMIL said that it is based on time-tested phytoconstituents of extracts of medicinal plants like Punarnava, Giloy, Gokhru, Palash and Varuna and has been developed after intensive scientific researches.

Notably, the Indian Society of Nephrology, which has recently conducted a pan-India study, has found that at least 30 percent of those who are suffering from diabetes and blood pressure have been detected with chronic kidney disease, a condition which rarely shows any early symptoms and leads to gradual kidney failure.