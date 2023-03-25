‘Ayurveda practitioners can issue medical fitness certificates’

KOLKATA: Besides allopathic doctors, Ayurveda practitioners will now be able to issue medical or physical fitness certificates, said a Calcutta High Court ruling.



The order was passed by the Calcutta High Court on Thursday. It said that a registered Ayurvedic practitioner shall be entitled to grant a medical or physical fitness certificate required by any law or rule to be signed or authenticated by a duly qualified medical practitioner. The medical certificates issued by Ayurvedic practitioners will be accepted in all the fields. The petitioner

moved the High Court saying that the state Health department had earlier asked him to submit a medical fitness

certificate issued by allopathic doctors.