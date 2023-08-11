Ayurveda, homeopathy practitioners can now issue fitness certificates

Kolkata: State Health department has issued an order saying that ayurveda and homeopathy practitioners will be able to issue fit certificates in health establishments from the block level up to the level of medical college, and also at municipality-run health centres.



“Till now, in engagement orders issued by the WBSH&FW Samiti or DH&FW Samitis or any other samitis/health facilities for contractual positions under the National Health Mission, it was mentioned that the candidate has to produce a medical fitness certificate from the registered medical practitioner (holding MBBS degree),” reads the order. It further said: “Henceforth, such medical fitness certificates for any kind of engagement orders under NHM will include any medical practitioners registered under the Medical Council, Homeopathy Medical Council or Ayurvedic Medical Council.” The Calcutta High Court had earlier issued a ruling that besides allopathic doctors, ayurveda practitioners will now be able to issue medical or physical fitness certificates.

It said that a registered ayurvedic practitioner shall be entitled to grant a medical or physical fitness certificate required by any law or rule to be signed or authenticated by a duly qualified medical practitioner. The medical certificates issued by ayurvedic practitioners will be accepted in all the fields.