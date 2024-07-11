Ayodhya land sold to outsiders, alleges Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday attacked the BJP government over the alleged sale of land in Ayodhya to outsiders, claiming a land scam of billions of rupees.



He also demanded a thorough investigation into these land deals.

Yadav made this comment on ‘X’ posting a news report “Arunachal Deputy CM to chief of UP Special Task Force, Brij Bhushan’s MP-son to politicians across party lines: Rush to ride Ayodhya boom” published in The Indian Express.

He said, “As the land deals in Ayodhya are being exposed, the truth is coming out that under the BJP rule, people from outside Ayodhya have bought and sold land on a large scale to make profits.

“The BJP government not increasing the circle rate for the last seven years is an economic conspiracy against the local people. Due to this, land scams worth billions of rupees have taken place.” The SP chief further said, “Here (in Ayodhya), not the ‘asthawan’ (believers) but the land mafia have bought the land. The people living in Ayodhya-Faizabad and the surrounding areas have not got any benefit from all this.

“Buying land from the poor and farmers at throwaway prices is a kind of land grab. We demand a thorough investigation and review of the ‘dhandhli’ (discrepancies) and land deals in the name of so-called development in theAyodhya,” he added.