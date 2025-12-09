Axed TMC MLA Humayun moves High Court for security cover

Kolkata: Bharatpur MLA Humayun Kabir has petitioned the Calcutta High Court for security protection, asserting that he faces credible threats to his life in the wake of political upheaval and his role in a proposed mosque project in Murshidabad.

Kabir, recently suspended by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for allegedly stoking communal tensions over the planned Babri mosque at Beldanga, reportedly told the court that threats began soon after the foundation stone for the structure was laid on December 6.

He reportedly said he had declined an offer of security from the Union government, arguing that accepting it would have strengthened the ruling party’s allegations that the BJP was backing

his initiative. “Trinamool leaders are already making baseless claims. Had I taken Central security, they would have intensified their campaign against me. I will accept protection only if granted by the court,” Kabir told the media.

Kabir’s move comes as he prepares to float a new political outfit on December 22, when he plans to announce his organisational team. Although he had earlier indicated that he would surrender his Assembly seat before launching the party, he said on Sunday that he would defer his resignation for now, injecting further uncertainty into the political churn around him.