Away for over 2 weeks, Jadavpur University V-C returns, exam dates rescheduled

Kolkata: After being away from campus for more than two weeks, Jadavpur University’s (JU) officiating vice-chancellor (V-C), Bhaskar Gupta, returned on Monday. He was advised complete rest following his hospitalisation on March 5, which came after violent protests at the university on March 1.

Gupta, who arrived at 10:50 am and left at 1:45 pm, said: “I am feeling better and doctors have allowed me to return with some restrictions.”

On his first day back, he attended an examination board meeting where it was decided that exams disrupted by protests would be held on March 21, 22 and 28.

Many undergraduate and postgraduate engineering students had boycotted the exams in protest against the March 1 incident, where Education minister Bratya Basu was heckled, and his car was vandalised by leftist and ultra-leftist student groups during a general body meeting of the West Bengal College and University Professors’ Association (WBCUPA), affiliated with the Trinamool Congress.

Addressing concerns over controversial posters and graffiti on campus, Gupta stated: “We do not support any anti-national activities. Increasing security is our only option. We already have CCTV surveillance, but we are considering additional measures, including increasing the number of cameras.” On the long-pending student union elections, Gupta said JU had sought government approval multiple times. “Elections will help restore a democratic environment,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Police has proposed setting up a police outpost and barracks inside JU, requesting 2,000 square feet of space. Gupta clarified that the decision rests with the Executive Council (EC), which requires government approval to meet. “We will seek permission from the Higher Education department to convene an EC meeting,” he added.

Despite the ongoing unrest, Jadavpur University has improved its position in the QS World Rankings. It now ranks between 721-730 globally, moving up from last year’s 741-750 bracket. Gupta remarked: “Amid all these challenges, JU has managed to maintain its academic reputation. This is a matter of pride for us.”