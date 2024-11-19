Awas Yojana: State tells DMs to be ready for fund release by Dec 23

Kolkata: The state Panchayats and Rural Development (P&RD) department has directed District Magistrates of all the districts to be ready for fund release under Awas Yojana in the state by December 23.

“We will have all things in place for disbursal of funds by December 23. The state government’s top brass will fix a date for starting the release of funds and we will act accordingly,” said a senior official of state P&RD department.

The house-to-house verification, cross checking/ re-checking was completed on Monday The data entry and provisional list preparation will be done by November 28. The display of the list in Block/DM/ SDO and official website of the districts and disposal of objections, if any, should be made between November 29 and December 6. The approval will be done in three stages — Gram Sabha within December 11, Block Level Committee within December 13 and District Level Committee within December 16. The DMs should be ready with final data and complete all processes by December 23.

Earlier, the cross verification was scheduled to be completed by November 14 and accordingly the districts were directed to be ready for fund release by December 20. However, the deadline for the same has been pushed to December 23 due to delay in the cross verification exercise that ended on November 18.