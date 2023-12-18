Awas Yojana: ‘Over 11L deserving beneficiaries continue to suffer’

Kolkata: Ahead of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s scheduled meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, Trinamool Congress (TMC) has released a new campaign video on social media, highlighting the plight of about 20 lakh MGNREGA workers and approximately 11 lakh PM Awas Yojana beneficiaries due to Centre’s fund blockade for Bengal.



The Trinamool Congress took to its social media account on X and shared an audio-visual campaign that sought to highlight the efforts of the ruling party in demanding the due funds from the Central government.

The AV campaign featured the protests which have been organised so far led by party’s Chairperson Mamata Banerjee and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. Mamata is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 20.

The party wrote on X: “The Central Government’s heartless denial of Bengal’s rightful dues has deprived over 20 lakh workers of their hard-earned wages for more than two years. A staggering 11.36 lakh deserving beneficiaries of the Awas Yojana continue to suffer due to withheld funds. Despite our continuous appeals, the Centre remains impervious to our plight. Smt.@MamataOfficial is set to march into Delhi, determined to meet PM @narendramodi and confront@BJP4India’s ZAMINDARI head-on. Her message is as strong as it is unequivocal: Give Bengal what it is owed or vacate your chair!”

Mamata, earlier this week, claimed that the Centre owed Rs 1.15 lakh crore to Bengal on various accounts, including 100 days of work under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) Scheme.

She also mentioned that the Centre was taking money under GST and refusing the state’s legitimate demands. “They stopped the payment of MGNREGA workers. They stopped the payment for houses for the poor (PM Awas Yojana). I already sought the appointment of the Prime Minister…I will go along with some of our MPs. If he gives an appointment, I will go to demand our dues,” Banerjee had said on December 10.

Last month, fulfilling his promise, Abhishek financially helped all those deprived beneficiaries who had accompanied him to the Delhi protest. He wrote a letter to them highlighting that the protest in coming days will continue on a bigger scale.