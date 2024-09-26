Awas Yojana: Field verification from October 21 to 30

Kolkata: The state government will start verification of the beneficiaries for Bangla Awas Yojana soon after the Durga Puja.



The work will start from October 21 and a committee will be constituted in every district for verification work.

Chief Secretary Manoj Pant on Wednesday held a meeting with concerned officials of the Panchayat and Rural Development department and district magistrates who were present virtually and issued a timeline for the field verification work which will be from October 21 to October 30. The cross-checking exercise should be completed by November 14.According to a senior Nabanna official, the names of the beneficiaries should be updated in a designated portal of the state government along with their Aadhaar verification.

The funds for the scheme will be disbursed from December. There will be surprise checking centrally before disbursal to ensure genuine beneficiaries get the benefit.The district magistrates have been informed that the funds will be disbursed in three instalments — Rs 60,000 in the first phase, Rs 40,000 in the second and Rs 20,000 in the third.

The Centre had prepared a list of 11.36 lakh beneficiaries under Awas Yojana but did not release funds. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that the state will begin allocating funds under the Awas Yojana from December.