Awas Yojana: Central teams to visit 10 districts

Kolkata: In order to review the ‘action taken report’ of the PM Awas Yojana, Central teams will be visiting 10 districts of Bengal. Panchayat department officials will guide the central teams to help them conduct the review process.



A top ranking official in the rank of additional secretary will take care of every district. They will do the coordination between the central teams and the concerned District Magistrates.

The Panchayats department has already informed all the districts. These 10 districts are Murshidabad, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Alipurduar, Malda, South 24-Parganas, East Burdwan, Darjeeling, Kalimpong. The teams will submit reports to the Centre within 15 days of their visit. It is expected that the central teams may start their district visits later this week.

The Ministry of Rural Development in its letter asked the state government to cooperate and to provide logistic support for the central team for verification of projects run under the MGNREGA. Central teams had visited the state earlier as well to examine MGNREGA works.

Incidentally, a two-member Central team had arrived in the state recently to examine the 100 days of work. Soon after landing at the Kolkata airport, the team went to Murshidabad. It had paid a visit to Beldanga block II to evaluate the 100 days work there.

Trinamool Congress leaders have already taken a jibe at the Central team by calling its members tourists. They maintained that these teams are visiting Bengal as the state offers the best tourism.

The Union Rural Development ministry had earlier written to the DM saying that enquiry would be conducted into an allegation of irregularities and misappropriation of MGNREGA funds in Murshidabad.