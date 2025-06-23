Awareness: State to launch 3-day anti-plastic campaign from July 1

Kolkata: The West Bengal Panchayats and Rural Development (P&RD) department will conduct a three-day campaign from July 1 to 3 to mark International Plastic Bag Free Day on July 3.

The initiative aims to raise awareness about the environmental harm caused by plastic pollution and to encourage behavioural change across communities. The mission director of Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM), Gramin, under the P&RD Department, has written to all District Magistrates and the principal secretary of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), detailing the campaign’s activities. The focus is on reducing the use of single-use plastic and promoting eco-friendly practices through active participation of citizens, students and government officials.

On July 1, solid and plastic waste management units will be cleaned and all visible waste cleared. Plastic waste will be segregated into seven categories. Public plastic collection structures will also be cleaned and labelled. Gram Panchayats will conduct cleanliness drives to clear legacy waste and remove plastic litter from drains and other areas.

On July 2, plastic waste collection points will be set up at tourist spots, religious sites, markets, educational institutions, Panchayat offices and other government buildings. Individuals depositing plastic waste at these points may receive a recyclable cloth bag in exchange.

July 3 will be observed with awareness rallies and programmes across various locations to highlight the harms of single-use plastics and promote sustainable alternatives.

The plastic collected during the campaign will be handed over to solid waste management supervisors in the presence of Gram Panchayat Pradhans. Shredded plastic from PWM units will be transferred to the West Bengal State Rural Development Agency (WBSRDA) and other road construction agencies. To ensure smooth execution, sensitisation meetings will be held on June 25 at the block level to inform stakeholders of the campaign’s objectives and planned activities.

“Our vision is to transform Bengal into a model for plastic waste management, inspiring every individual to contribute to this vital cause,” said a P&RD Department official.