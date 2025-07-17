Awareness meet to promote NSE listing of SMEs held in Balurghat

BALURGHAT: In a bid to boost the growth potential of local industries, the district Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) department, in collaboration with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), organised an awareness meeting in Balurghat on Wednesday. The event aimed to encourage eligible small and medium-scale entrepreneurs in South Dinajpur to consider raising capital by listing their businesses on the NSE.

Nearly 40 industrialists from diverse sectors, including manufacturing, agro-processing, textiles, and services, participated in the session.

The gathering served as a platform for detailed discussions on the advantages of NSE listing, eligibility criteria and the listing process.

Swapan Kumar Pramanik, General Manager-in-Charge of the District Industries Centre, Balurghat, said: “This meeting was primarily organised to create awareness among local entrepreneurs whose annual turnover exceeds Rs 30 crore. They are eligible to seek investments by listing on the NSE and we provided them with all necessary information and guidance in this regard.”

He added that listing could help these enterprises gain national visibility, attract investors and scale operations efficiently.

NSE officials explained how listing on the SME platform can enhance credibility, improve financial transparency and open doors to long-term growth.

The session included interactive discussions and addressed entrepreneurs’ queries about compliance, documentation and post-listing responsibilities.