Awareness: India Post launches special cover on Toto community

Siliguri: In a bid to spread awareness on the ‘Toto community’, India Post released a special postal cover at the Head Post Office, Siliguri.



The Toto tribe is an isolated tribal group living only in Totopara, on the banks of the Torsa River on the northern edge of Alipurduar district, in Bengal bordering Bhutan.

They had nearly gone extinct in the 1950s. The total population of Totos as per the 1951 census was 321. However, with special measures to safeguard them, the 2001 census showed an increase in Toto population to 1,184.

Akhilesh Kumar Pandey, Post Master General (PMG) of North Bengal and Sikkim, released the cover at the Post office on Saturday. Padmashree Dhaniram Toto, was also present at the inauguration ceremony and he thanked the India Post for the initiative.

“This is a part of the Philatelic Bureau. The cover has been designed based on the lifestyle of the Toto community. This cover will be placed in philatelic museums across the country and it will help create awareness,” said Pandey.

A survey report said that currently, there are only 1,600 people left in their community.

“It’s a great initiative to promote our community. It will help us spread awareness. Slowly, we are also trying to come to the mainstream. Young Totos have started participating in different competitions,” added Dhaniram Toto.

A total of 2,000 covers were published and will be sold for Rs 25 each.