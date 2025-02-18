Awareness evening on cancer held

Kolkata: Life Beyond Cancer (LBC) a non-profit initiative, along with 40 Rotary Clubs under District 3291 organised an impactful awareness evening dedicated to the survival and well being of pediatric cancer patients, with the motto “No Child Should

Die Of Cancer”.

Eminent dignitaries from different walks of life were felicitated for their association and support. Actress Rituparna Sengupta said: “Cancer not only affects patients, it also affects their families.”

She along with her team Bhabna Aaj O Kal in association with LBC and District Rotary 3291 tries to give support to those families to provide a little comfort zone to them to cope with the situation.

Psychotherapist and Founder of Carring Minds International, Minu Budhia appreciated Rituparna for associating her in this noble cause and said: “There is light at the end of the tunnel. All of us need to be compassionate and come forward to save lives.”