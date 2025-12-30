Awareness drives: Jumbo attack fatalities decline sharply in Kurseong Forest Div

Siliguri: Fatalities caused by elephant attacks in the Kurseong Forest Division have declined significantly this year, reflecting the impact of sustained efforts by the forest department to curb human–elephant conflict.

According to official data, five people have lost their lives in elephant attacks so far this year, a sharp reduction compared to the figures recorded over the past four years.

Devesh Pandey, the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Kurseong Forest Division shared the information, attributing the decline to continuous awareness campaigns, enhanced surveillance, and the use of new technology.

“Due to continuous awareness drives and consistent efforts by the forest department, human–elephant conflict has reduced to a considerable extent. New technology, regular monitoring, checking, and surveillance have also played a crucial role,” the DFO said.

According to the forest department sources, 12 people were killed in elephant attacks in 2021, 9 in 2022, 14 in 2023, and 9 in 2024 in the Kurseong Forest Division.

To further reduce conflict, the department has strengthened surveillance mechanisms, set up a control room at the Bagdogra forest range, and deployed Quick Response Teams to conduct awareness drives in vulnerable areas.

Highlighting the positive outcome of these initiatives, the DFO said that the Kurseong Forest Division, in collaboration with a social organisation has organised ‘Hati Bandhu Mela’ at the Bagdogra Forest Range office campus.

The mela features various stalls showcasing products of elephant squads, forest-based articles, and informative displays highlighting elephant habits and conservation messages. The initiative aims to strengthen community participation and promote peaceful coexistence between humans and elephants.

Forest officials expressed hope that continued cooperation between the department, social organisations, and local communities will further reduce human–elephant conflict in the region.