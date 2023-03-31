Awareness drive: Civic body organises ‘Swachcha’ rally in Islampur

Raiganj: To ensure a clean and pollution-free Islampur town and spread awareness among the masses, the Islampur Municipality organised a ‘Swachcha Rally’ on Friday.



Kanhaialal Agarwal, Chairman of Islampur Municipality, led the rally. Participants took oath to make Islampur a ‘Swachch Shohor’(a clean town.)

Agarwal stated that as the town’s civic authority, Islampur Municipality has started it’s zero tolerance mission against garbage and pollution. Now, this drive will be taken forward by the residents of the town.

The rally started from Islampur Municipality on Friday afternoon and culminated at the town bus terminus. People from all walks of life including Municipal councilors, officials, housewives, Self Help Group members took part in the rally. The rally was followed by a seminar.

The Chairman along with other Municipal officers demonstrated the day-to-day process of waste segregation. An anti- plastic drive will be launched soon followed by other cleanliness and anti pollution drives.People of Islampur welcomed Islampur Municipality’s ‘Swachch Islampur’ drive. They pledged to support and contribute in making Islampur ‘ a Swachch-Islampur’.