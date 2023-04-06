Awareness camps for teachers & parents of children with spl needs held

Malda: From 2 April, World Autism Day, the education circle of English Bazar Urban and Urban 1 has been organising week-long awareness camps for autistic children and their parents and teachers from different educational institutions in different schools under these circles.



Drawing competitions, cake cutting, hand printing, singing, reciting and cultural programmes are being conducted at these events. The students with special needs are given new clothes, colouring tools, play materials and flower plants as gifts.

The organisers like to put up the fact that students with special needs are no less than normal students as proved through various activities performed by these children.

The main goal of this programme is to push the children a little forward for their future life.

Pankaj Kumar Das of Sarba Shiksha Mission (SSM), said: “Such programmes will be organised frequently for both the children and their parents. The parents get a mental boost to bring up their children with renewed energy. The children also have fun, much needed for their growth.” On 2 April, a special lunch was organised by Thakur Anukul Chandra High School where Blue Day was observed with 25 autistic children among 30 schoolgoers

in Malda.

This Blue Day has been especially celebrated with the blue colour in front of various programmes. Here blue represents the sky and the children and stars.