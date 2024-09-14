Awareness camp on food production & quality held

RAIGANJ: An awareness program was organised by officials from the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and the Textile department of the government of West Bengal, along with the District Industry Centre (DIC), on Friday afternoon at the conference hall of West Dinajpur Chamber of Commerce in Raiganj, North Dinajpur district.

The event aimed to educate local food vendors on improving product quality. Attendees included bakers, restaurant owners, and mill operators.

Officials emphasised healthy food production and advised against adulterants and chemicals. Abhisekh Basak stressed prioritising consumer health.