Avoid outdoors between 11 am and 4 pm, urges MeT

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore is expecting heat wave conditions in the city towards the end of this week and hence issued an alert urging people not to go out in the sun for 5 hours from 11 am to 4 pm.



Mercury will go up by 4 degree Celsius in the western districts in the next four days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a heatwave in several regions, including North Goa, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Bengal. Gangetic West Bengal is also on high alert, with heatwave conditions very likely in isolated pockets from April 17-19, adding to the growing list of regions facing extreme weather conditions. The IMD has alerted Mumbai and several other regions in Maharashtra about impending heat conditions on April 15 and April 16. In North Goa, heat wave conditions are predicted to prevail on April 15, and 16.

Similarly, Odisha is likely to witness intense heat wave conditions from April 15 to 19.

Incidentally, most of the south Bengal districts witnessed the highest temperature at 38 degree Celsius on Sunday which was 2 degree above normal. The temperature will cross 40 degree Celsius in many of the south Bengal districts from Tuesday-Wednesday, particularly the western parts.

The MeT office has however predicted scattered rainfall in some of the north Bengal districts on Friday. Kolkata on Monday registered the lowest temperature at 27.9 degree Celsius while the highest temperature was recorded at 37.9 degree on Sunday. The MeT office had earlier predicted that mercury may touch 40 degree Celsius in the beginning of the Bengali New Year, Baisakh. The city dwellers will have to face scorching summer heat for the next couple of days. Kolkata and adjoining districts may witness a rise in temperature by 2-3 degrees while the western districts may see a jump in the mercury by 3-5 degree Celsius in the next couple of days, the weather official said.