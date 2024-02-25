Avant-garde director Kumar Shahani passes away at 83

Just like his mentor Ritwik Ghatak, Kumar Shahani made unpretentious yet powerful films such as ‘Khayal Gatha,’ ‘Maya Darpan,’ ‘Tarang,’ and ‘Kasba.’ These cinematic gems, rooted in emotions, showcased an extraordinary lyrical use of the camera. On Saturday, Shahani, a pioneer in the Indian art house cinema movement, passed away at the age of 83 in Kolkata, the city he held dear. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Actor Mita Vashisht, known for her roles in ‘Khayal Gatha’ (which won the FIPRESCI prize at Rotterdam in 1990), and ‘Kasba,’ confirmed the news. “He passed away around 11 pm on Saturday night due to age-related health issues at a hospital in Kolkata. He was ailing and his health had been declining. It’s a deep personal loss. We were in touch with his family. Kumar and I would talk a lot and I knew he was ailing and was in and out of hospital,” she said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolences over the demise of the avant-garde director. “Sad to know of the demise of the renowned filmmaker Kumar Shahani at Kolkata. Shahani was a noted and powerful film director, who had a strong presence in the Indian parallel cinema. It is indeed a big loss for the Indian film industry. My condolences to his family, friends and followers,” she posted on social media.

Born in Larkana, Sindh, Shahani’s family shifted to Mumbai after the partition of India in 1947. Later, he studied at FTII, Pune, where he was one of the favourite students of Ghatak. Awarded a French Government Scholarship, Shahani learnt minimalism while assisting Robert Bresson in France. Following his debut with ‘Maya Darpan’ in 1972, he faced a 12-year struggle before securing funding for his next film, ‘Tarang.’

Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty wrote on social media, “Woke up to this terrible news of #kumarshahani passing. we lost a visionary, lost a teacher, lost someone who shaped us all with his immaculate vision of cinema and visual design… We will miss you forever! May your soul rest in Peace.. Amen.”