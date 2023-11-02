‘Autos to ply in Siliguri from today’

Siliguri: City auto drivers continued their protest against Totos in Siliguri.



On Thursday too, all the auto drivers suspended their movement. However, they have decided to resume services from Friday to ease the woes faced by commuters.

On Thursday afternoon, a meeting between DCP Traffic and auto drivers and owners took place where they demanded that plying of totos (e-rickshaws) be restricted on highways. They have further demanded that the district administration issue a written notification to this effect within the next 14 days, failing which they have threatened to renew the agitation. Earlier, they had decided not to ply autos for the next two days.

Ujjal Kanti Ghosh, the Secretary of Darjeeling district city auto drivers’ and owners’ welfare association said: “Totos, without registration numbers, are not allowed on the highways as per the High Court’s order but they are plying on main roads without any restrictions. The movement of totos should be controlled else we will continue our protest. The administration has to issue a written notice on this within 14 days.”

Incidentally, an auto driver was allegedly beaten up by toto drivers in Champasari area of Siliguri on Wednesday.

Auto drivers of Siliguri staged a protest against the incident by suspending auto movements in the city since Wednesday.

They parked the autos on both sides of Hill Cart Road in protest. The movement continued on Thursday.