Autopsy report reveals youth, wife committed suicide

Kolkata: The preliminary autopsy report of the couple and the child who were found dead in Haltu on Tuesday revealed the the youth and his wife had committed suicide while the cause of death of the minor boy was asphyxia.

According to sources, after getting the verbal opinion from the autopsy surgeon, cops are almost sure that the boy was smothered to death by the couple or one of them. After killing their son, the couple identified as Somnath Roy and Sumitra Roy committed suicide by hanging. During the probe, police has come to know from the suicide note written on the wall of the room that there was a dispute over property and the allegations were made against Somnath’s maternal uncle Pradip Kumar Ghosal. Another angle that has cropped up is that Somnath had borrowed a huge amount of money as loan from a bank and several other people. Among those people from whom Somnath had taken loan, someone might have threatened him recently.

Sources informed that on Wednesday, a man was summoned by the police and was interrogated. He is one of the persons whose names were mentioned in the suicide note. Meanwhile, Pradip and his wife Nilima were produced at the Alipore court and remanded to police custody till March 12.

It may be mentioned that on Tuesday, the bodies of the couple and their minor son were found from their residence in Haltu. Over the incident, two separate cases were registered by the police and Somnath’s maternal uncle and his wife were arrested.