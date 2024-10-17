Autopsy finds woman was burnt alive, police forms SIT

Kolkata: The Additional Director General (ADG), South Bengal, Supratim Sarkar on Thursday informed that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the murder case of the woman in Krishnanagar whose partially burnt body was recovered on Wednesday morning close to the office of the Superintendent of Police (SP), Krishnanagar Police District.

On Thursday, the autopsy was conducted at the Kalyani JNM Hospital in presence of a judicial magistrate as was demanded by the parents of the deceased. After the autopsy, the concerned surgeon opined that the woman was set on fire when she was alive. However, no acid was used to burn her.

Meanwhile, the accused boyfriend of the deceased woman, who was arrested on Wednesday, was produced on Thursday at the concerned court following which he was remanded to police custody for seven days. However, the youth reportedly claimed that he had been framed. ADG, South Bengal, Supratim Sarkar said that to probe the case a SIT has been formed which would be led by the SP of Krishnanagar Police District, Amarnath K. The mother of the deceased woman told the media the family wants a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe for a fair investigation.

The parents are likely to move Calcutta High Court soon with their prayer for a CBI probe. On Wednesday, the family members told the cops that she left her home on Tuesday around 7 pm. When she did not return by late night, they tried to locate her at all possible places but failed to find her. On Wednesday morning when they went to the house of her boyfriend, he allegedly behaved unnaturally. Later, they identified the body at the hospital.