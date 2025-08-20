Autopsy confirms suicide in nurse’s death

Kolkata: The autopsy report of a nurse found hanging inside a Hooghly nursing home has ruled out murder, confirming the cause of

death as suicide.

The deceased, identified as Dipali Jana, was discovered hanging in a room of the nursing home on August 13, where she had been working for the past few days. Following the incident, her father alleged she had been murdered and demanded the autopsy be conducted at a government-run hospital, in the presence of a magistrate and under videography.

Tension arose after police initially sent the body to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital. Later, as demanded by Jana’s father, it was shifted to AIIMS Kalyani, where the post-mortem was conducted on August 16. The autopsy report stated there were no external injuries on the body, and the cause of death was asphyxia of antemortem nature, pointing to suicide.

Police, after receiving the report, are now searching for her boyfriend’s mobile phone, suspecting crucial evidence may be found in it. Investigators suspect Jana may have taken her life due to a relationship dispute.