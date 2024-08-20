Autopsy confirms strangulation, smothering; claims of semen presence ‘unsubstantiated’

Kolkata: The post-mortem report of the postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, has revealed that the victim was subjected to manual strangulation and smothering that led to her death.



A “propaganda” that 150 g of semen was found inside the victim’s hymen was floated on social media by a section of people and some of the Opposition party leaders turned out to be untrue as the post-mortem report did not confirm that semen was found. The postmortem report also mentioned that a “white thick viscid liquid” was found inside her endocervical canal.

The endocervical canal is the inner part of the cervix that forms a canal that connects the vagina to the uterus. The tests to determine the nature of the liquid are ongoing even as sources claim that it could be the key to resolution of the case.

Sources clarified that the “external and internal genitalia” collected from the body weighed 151 g. But the report did not throw light on the nature of the fluid. Incidentally, one of the petitions filed with the division bench of the chief justice of the high court claimed that 150 g of semen was found inside her hymen.

The report, however, highlighted severe injuries indicative of sexual assault. It also said that three crescentic marks have been found on the lateral surface of the victim’s left arm, a bruise over the posterior of her left shoulder and one abrasion on her left knee. There was also an abrasion behind the left lateral malleolus, which was the outside bone of the fibula or the calf bone. There were multiple other injuries on her scalp, neck, thyroid cartilage and inner side of the epiglottis.

The report described all the injuries as antemortem, which means they were inflicted on the woman before her death. “Death was due to effects of manual strangulation associated with smothering...manner of death—homicidal. There is medical evidence of forceful penetration/ insertion in her genitalia—possibility of sexual assault,” the report said.

The postmortem report did not, however, determine whether the rape was committed before or after the murder. It did not conclude if it was perpetrated by a single person or there were multiple people behind the incident. It revealed that about 185 g of partly digested food was recovered from the doctor’s stomach, without any peculiar smell. The toxicology report was not attached herewith. Hence it could not be determined from the report if the doctor was drugged.