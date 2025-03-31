Autopsy confirms murder in Charu Market case

Kolkata: Tension spread in the Charu Market area after a youth was found murdered inside a flat on Saturday evening.

On Sunday, the autopsy was conducted and the preliminary report revealed that the victim, identified as Abinash Bauri, was stabbed multiple times on his chest, neck and other

parts of the body. A businessman Kushal Chhabra lives on rent at the said flat in Charu Market with his wife and son. Bauri, a resident of Asansol, used to work for the Chhabra family as domestic help. On Saturday, Chhabra went to his shop in Lenin Sarani area and his family members went to a relative’s house. In the afternoon, Chhabra called Bauri multiple times but the call was not received.

Chhabra had sent his driver to the flat to find out why Bauri was not receiving the calls. The driver initially found the door locked. Despite ringing the doorbell multiple times, Bauri did not respond. Later, with the help of security personnel of the apartment, the door was opened and Bauri was found lying dead.

Initially, police had suspected that it was murder. On Sunday, after the preliminary report of autopsy came, cops were confirmed. A murder case has been registered and a probe is on. Police suspect that the murderer might be known to Bauri. As per the preliminary autopsy report, the time of death is around 18 to 25 hours before the autopsy and about an hour after the last meal.