Automatic Train Examination System introduced by NF Railways

SILIGURI: Following the tragic incident of a freight train colliding with the Kanchenjunga Express at Rangapan that left 10 dead and around 40 injured, the Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) has been taking steps to enhance the safety of passengers. They have installed a prototype Automatic Train Examination System (ATES) for the first time at New Jalpaiguri railway station, thereby being upgraded into the rolling in and rolling out examination point.



ATES is an Artificial Intelligence-based technology that involves capturing, processing, and analysing visual data such as images and videos of

rolling stock.”

At present, the ATES is in the observation stage and further refinement in its working procedure will be continuously carried out. However, it will be beneficial in boosting safety in train operations with higher reliability and cost efficiency,” said Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, the Chief Public Relations Officer of NFR. The ATES unit is equipped with 4 cameras and 4 sensors, which are placed on both sides of the railway track. The moment the train passes through this stretch of railway tracks, all the cameras and sensors get activated and monitor each and every movement

of the train.

The temperature of the axle box bearings of the train, as well as the wheel, is recorded by the sensors.

Alert messages are generated by the system as soon as the temperature exceeds its threshold limit, which will help in reducing untoward incidents.

ATES can also identify the coach numbers of wagons, which can be further used to manage and optimise train scheduling. Syncing coach and axle numbers enables real-time door inspections, detecting if doors are open, closed, or damaged. By monitoring door conditions, the system alerts operators and maintenance crews to hazards, ensuring safety and

preventing disruptions.