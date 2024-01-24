Automated public grievance redressal system installed at Kolkata Airport

Kolkata: The Bidhannagar City Police have installed two public grievance redressal system touch screens at the Arrival and Departure lounge in Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport on Tuesday.



The automated touch screen kiosk for grievance redressal was inaugurated by Member of Parliament (MP), Sougata Ray in presence of the Commissioner of Police (CP), Bidhannagar, Gaurav Sharma, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Airport Division, Aishwariya Sagar and Additional DC Detective department of Bidhannagar City Police, Charu Sharma. Police claimed that the automated grievance redressal system has been installed with an aim to provide prompt response to public complaints that come under the purview of police at the airport.

It was further informed by the police that people can lodge a complaint just like a General Diary (GD). For that they do not need to go to the police station. They will get a call back at the given mobile number soon. In case of any serious complaint, people can also lodge a complaint as well but they may need to visit the police station as well. The complaints that will be lodged will be under monitoring of the DC Airport Division.