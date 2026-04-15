‘Auto sales hit record high across segments in Q4 FY 26’

Kolkata: The passenger vehicle segment posted its highest-ever fourth-quarter sales in 2025–26 at 13.16 lakh units, registering a growth of 13.2 per cent over the same period last year, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

The segment also recorded its highest-ever annual sales of 46.43 lakh units in FY 2025–26, marking a growth of 7.9 per cent over the previous financial year.

This performance was driven by improved affordability following GST rate cuts, higher purchasing power due to income tax relief, and lower financing costs from successive repo rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India. A more than 80 per cent rise in electric passenger vehicle registrations in FY 2025–26 further supported growth.

Passenger vehicle exports reached a record 9.05 lakh units in 2025–26, up 17.5 per cent from FY 2024–25, with steady demand across the Middle East, Africa and Latin America.

The two-wheeler segment posted its highest-ever Q4 sales of 57.73 lakh units, growing 26.4 per cent over Q4 of 2024–25. For FY 2025–26, sales rose to a record 2.17 crore units, up 10.7 per cent, surpassing the previous peak of FY 2018–19.

Two-wheeler exports also hit a record 51.8 lakh units in 2025–26, registering a growth of 23.4 per cent over the previous year.

The three-wheeler segment reported record Q4 sales of 2.27 lakh units, up 26.7 per cent year-on-year. Annual sales reached a high of 8.36 lakh units in FY 2025–26, marking a 12.8 per cent increase.

The commercial vehicle segment recorded its highest-ever Q4 sales of 3.25 lakh units, growing 18.9 per cent over the corresponding period of 2024–25. Annual sales also reached a record 10.80 lakh units, up 12.6 per cent.

In March 2026, passenger vehicle sales stood at 4,42,460 units, while three-wheeler and two-wheeler sales were 76,273 and 19,76,128 units, respectively.