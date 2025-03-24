Auto driver held for ‘sexually abusing’ teen

Kolkata: An auto-rickshaw driver was arrested on Monday for alleged sexual abuse on 15-year-old girl.

According to police, on March 19, a woman lodged a complaint at the Thakurpukur Police Station alleging that her daughter was sexually abused by the auto driver while she was returning home on March 18. She also told the cops her daughter had boarded the auto rickshaw. While driving the auto-rickshaw, the driver allegedly touched the girl inappropriately and even sexually abused her somewhere between Silpara and Thakurpukur bazaar. The entire incident took place between 8:45 pm and 9 pm on March 18. During the investigation, police checked the CCTV footage of the area and tried to identify the accused but failed. While police tried to enquire from the local auto rickshaw drivers in the said stretch, nobody was able to provide any information about such auto rickshaw.

With no other way, the police made a portrait parle using an artist and circulated the picture. On Monday morning acting on a tip off, police nabbed the accused man identified as Sheikh Selim of Chetla was arrested. Police are trying to find out if he had committed any such crime in the past or not.