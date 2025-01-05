Authorities propose establishment of 50-bed hospital in Jaigaon

Alipurduar: Jaigaon, a key town on the India-Bhutan border, may soon see the establishment of a 50-bed hospital. The Alipurduar district health administration has proposed upgrading the existing primary health centre in Jaigaon into a larger facility to meet the growing healthcare needs of the region.

According to the district health department, the proposal, estimated at Rs 15 crore, has been submitted to the state Health department for approval. The project aims to transform the current primary health centre into a fully equipped hospital through the Public Works Department (PWD). Despite being the second-most populous town in the district, Jaigaon currently lacks a government hospital. This has been a significant challenge for local residents as well as domestic and international tourists, who travel to Latabari Government Hospital at Kalchini or Alipurduar District Hospital, situated about 45 kilometres away, for medical services.

District Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) Dr Sumit Ganguly stated: “We have sent the proposal to the state government. Once funds are sanctioned, construction will begin, upgrading the infrastructure of the Jaigaon Primary Health Center.”

The proposed hospital has been welcomed by the residents of Jaigaon, who have long been advocating for better healthcare facilities in the area.

Aminur Mia, a social worker from Jaigaon, expressed gratitude for the initiative, saying: “Jaigaon, being a significant border town in terms of population, has long lacked proper healthcare facilities. Currently, we only have a primary health centre. We thank Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her announcement and support for the 50-bed hospital. Now, we are waiting for approval from the state health department.”

Local resident Madan Lama also emphasized the importance of the proposed hospital, stating: “We currently rely on Latabari or Alipurduar hospitals for treatment, which is inconvenient, especially for foreign tourists. This new hospital will serve the large populations of Jaigaon-1 & 2, Dalsing Para, and Hasimara GP. We urge the government to expedite the process.”