Augment water supply: KMC to take up pipeline work

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has taken up a project wherein it plans to augment water supply to areas of Behala and Tollygunge by laying an additional pipeline.

It was learnt that presently treated surface water from Garden Reach Water Works is sent to Behala booster pumping station (BPS) through one 1200mm diameter pipeline and from this pumping station, it is again sent to Sirity BPS, Prafulla Park BPS and Bansdroni BPS. Further, from Behala BPS treated surface water is supplied to several capsule BPS.

This 1200 mm pipeline supplies water to Behala round the clock and also to four other booster pumping stations. According to KMC, for augmentation of supply to Behala and Tollygunge areas, there is a requirement to transport a higher volume of treated surface water to the said pumping stations and capsule BPS. Further, there are some upcoming booster pumping stations in Behala and Tollygunge.

KMC has decided to install another 1000mm diameter pipeline parallel to the existing one to increase the “volumetric flow”. The treated water through this new pipeline will also be transported from Garden Reach Water Works. The water supply department of the civic body is learnt to have already surveyed the matter and has finalized the proposed route of the new pipeline from BBT Road upto Parnasree Police Station at Upen Banerjee Road. The project estimate is Rs 7,48,14,775. The amount is to be provided from the 15 Finance Commission fund provision. The civic body is learnt to have already given approval for the project which will also involve necessary road restoration works after laying the pipeline. The cost for this is estimated to be around Rs 17221342.