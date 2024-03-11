Audiologist’s car vandalised, two arrested

Kolkata: An audiologist’s car was allegedly vandalised by a group of members of a local club in Behala after he refused to pay Puja subscription as per their demand on Sunday night.

The police on Monday arrested two members of the club identified as Jhantu Mondal and Abhijit Chakraborty for their alleged involvement in the vandalism. According to audiologist Arup Nandan Das Adhikari of Saradapally in Behala, the members of a local club are allegedly involved in antisocial activities. Before the Kali Puja last year, the club members allegedly demanded a huge amount of money as a subscription which Adhikari refused to pay. A few days ago, the club members again demanded Rs 10,000 as a subscription for Shivratri.

Adhikari claimed that he refused to pay such a huge amount of money but agreed to pay at his wish. “I had paid Rs 1,000 on March 8 as a subscription but later they returned the money as they wanted Rs 10,000. The club members also wanted to install a public address system on the roof of my apartment which I did not allow. Also as the Puja happens in front of my garage, I had to keep the car parked beside the road which I agreed to.

Today (Monday) morning I found my car was vandalised,” Adhikari said. After seeing the car vandalised, Adhikari called on the dial 100 facility following which a patrolling van went to the spot and took stock of the situation. Later, Adhikari lodged a complaint at Behala Police Station.