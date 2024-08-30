Audio clips of phone calls from RG Kar to victim’s parents surface, spark fresh controversy

Kolkata: Three purported audio recordings of phone calls, allegedly made by RG Kar Medical College authorities on August 9 morning to the parents of the rape-murder victim asking them to report to the hospital, hit the public domain on Thursday and sparked a fresh controversy.



According to PTI, the caller, a woman who identified herself as the assistant superintendent of the hospital, reportedly dialed the parents of the victim from the same number thrice within a span of around 30 minutes asking for their urgent presence at the facility.

Millennium Post has not, however, verified the audio clips in question.

“I am calling from RG Kar Hospital. Can you come over immediately?” the caller could be heard telling the victim’s father when he picked his phone the first time around 10.53 that morning. The father responded: “Why? What has happened?” To this, the caller replied: “Your daughter has fallen a little ill. We are admitting her in the hospital. Can you come down quickly?”

The caller was heard saying: “Those details only doctors can provide. We only managed to find your number and call you. Please come down quickly...”

In the second phone call, the caller was heard saying: “Her condition is critical, very critical. Please come over as soon as you can...”

When the father asked her to reveal her identity, the caller said: “I am the assistant superintendent. I am not a doctor. We have brought your daughter to the emergency ward...’

In the third and final call, the caller stated: “Yes, please listen… we were repeatedly telling you before… your daughter… may have… died by suicide… or, she may have passed away. The police are here. All of us from the hospital are here. We are calling you to ask you to come down quickly,” the apparently same voice from the first two calls announced in disjointed sentences. It is relevant to mention that the first GD entry of the crime at Tallah PS which mentioned “unnatural death” was made much before the first call to the parents went from the hospital, the official said,

reported PTI.with agency inputs