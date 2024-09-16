‘Audio clip reveals a schism between two factions of protesting doctors’

Kolkata: Sharing another audio clip on Sunday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh alleged it revealed a schism between two factions of protesting doctors over resolving matters through discussion with the state.



“The audio clip which I have uploaded on social media is of the discussion that took place between the junior doctors before meeting the West Bengal CM on Saturday...From the audio clip, it is clear that one section of the doctors wants a solution whereas the other section wants the disturbance to continue...,” Kunal told the media.

“Mamata Banerjee with folded hands asked them to participate in the meeting but they did not agree. The audio clip is proof that there is a difference of opinion among them...One section of the doctors does not want the dispute to be solved...” the TMC leader further added. Ghosh had recently floated another audio clip purportedly revealing conversations of plans to attack the junior doctors on their return from Nabanna on September 12 night. Meanwhile, the junior doctors told the media that no one cares what Kunal Ghosh says or does, and neither do people believe in his opinions which change from time to time.

One of the protesting doctors reportedly said that it is obvious that in a general body meeting, there will be various opinions and that is how a conclusion is reached. He said that cherry-picking parts of the deliberations only shows how an attempt is being made to break the protest.

The protesting doctors alleged Ghosh has been against the protest by junior doctors since day one.

In another development, it was learnt that senior advocate Indira Jaising would be representing the junior doctors in the next hearing in the Supreme Court.

Chandrima Bhattacharjee, Minister of State, Health department, on Sunday said the Chief Minister had convened Saturday’s meeting at her residence, inviting a 15-member delegation.

“However, they informed us that 35-40 members will come. She made the necessary arrangements to accommodate all of them. We waited for them. But even after coming here, they refused to sit for discussion,” she added.