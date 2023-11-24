Attendance register introduced in Assembly for MLAs

Kolkata: Following the instructions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, an attendance register has been introduced for the MLAs where timing of the entry and the exit of the members will have to be mentioned.



The attendance register is being kept at the office of the Parliamentary Affairs Minister in the Assembly. The MLAs, including ministers who go to the Assembly put their signatory on the attendance register and also mention the time of their entry and exit.

The ruling Trinamool Congress earlier emphasised the attendance register in order to discipline its MLAs. The disciplinary panel, under Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, was constituted a couple of months ago after nearly 50 TMC MLAs were absent in the Assembly during a session in September in which resolutions over the Statehood Day and state anthem were tabled.

Taking a strong view of party MLAs skipping the Assembly session, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) took up the initiative to introduce the attendance register for its legislators in the Assembly. It was earlier mentioned that the attendance report will be sent to party supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay while speaking about taking attendance of party MLAs, had said: “During the Assembly session, all the ministers should come and sign the book kept in the Parliamentary Affairs Minister’s office. I will send the attendance record to the

Chief Minister.”

“MLAs who will leave the House after signing the attendance book and don’t raise issues of their constituents in the session will not be tolerated,” he had added.