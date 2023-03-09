Attendance mandator for all state employees today

The state government has made attendance mandatory for all state employees on Friday, when some organisations have given a strike call.

“All state government offices including those provided with Grants-in-Aid by the state government including educational institutions shall remain open and all the employees shall report for duty on that day. It has been decided that no casual leave or any other kind of leave for absence either in the 1st half of the day or in the 2nd half or for the whole day shall be granted to any employee on the above-mentioned day,” read an order from the state Finance department .

All Heads of Offices/Controlling Authorities concerned will issue show-Cause notice to the employee(s) concerned, who will remain absent on March 10, 2023, asking him/her to explain why action would not be taken against him/her for such unauthorised absence.

On receipt of satisfactory reply, leave due and admissible may be granted on production of documentary evidence on the grounds that include: hospitalisation of the employees; bereavement in the family; severe illness and absence continuing prior to the March 9; employees who had been on child care leave, maternity leave, medical leave and earned leave sanctioned prior to March 9.

In case, the absence is not covered by these mentioned reasons and the leave has not been approved, the same will be treated as dies-non (break in service) and no salary will be admissible for the day. Those who will not respond to the show-cause notice will be liable to disciplinary action.

All course of action in terms of the order should be completed by the March 24, 2023 and a compliance report on action taken should be sent to the Finance department.