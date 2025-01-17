‘Attempting to erase history of Independence is wrong & dangerous’

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday strongly condemned Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat’s statement that India achieved “true Independence” on the consecration day of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, calling his remark “anti-national”.

“I strongly condemn this statement. It is unimaginable that someone could say it. They (BJP) have altered our history and Constitution on multiple occasions. Since Independence Day is about the nation and not politics, I can answer it. Bengal was once the capital of India and contributed significantly to the Independence movement, followed by Punjab and other states. India achieved Independence on August 15, 1947.

I fail to understand why he (Bhagwat) made such a statement. I consider it as an anti-national statement,” Banerjee said in Nabanna while addressing the media.

She further pointed out: “Can any political organisation alter history? Independence and democracy are our pride. Numerous freedom fighters and ordinary citizens sacrificed their lives for the country. We cannot forget their principles or contributions. Attempting to erase the history of Independence is wrong and dangerous. He (Bhagwat) should retract his statement.”

“Long live our Independence and our nation. What will India’s identity be if history is erased? We are a country united in diversity, as Swamiji also affirmed. We are committed to preserving the history of Independence and are ready to sacrifice our lives for it. But we will not tolerate such statements,” Banerjee asserted. Speaking at an event in Indore a few days ago, Bhagwat said the consecration day should be celebrated as “Pratishtha Dwadashi”, symbolising the establishment of India’s sovereignty after centuries of “parachakra” (foreign invasion).