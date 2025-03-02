Attempted sabotage on BJP MLA’s car in Malda

Malda: A shocking incident of attempted sabotage has come to light in Shankarpur, under Gazole Police Station in Malda district. Miscreants allegedly broke the lock of BJP MLA Chinmoy Deb Barman’s car and attempted to tamper with it, as captured in CCTV footage. The incident has created widespread tension in the area.

According to reports, the miscreants were seen opening the engine of the vehicle, raising suspicions of an attempt to plant explosives. Following the incident, a formal complaint was lodged at Gazole Police Station and an investigation has been initiated.

The attack took place in Sukanta Palli area, where the MLA resides. The miscreants reportedly vandalised the car for about 30 minutes, sparking concerns over security. Responding to the incident, Malda district TMC spokesperson Ashish Kundu stated: “The police are vigilant. The BJP MLA should trust law enforcement; they will ensure a thorough investigation.”

The police are currently reviewing CCTV footage.

“I am worried about the security of my family because an attack on me had also been planned before. I would look forward to the police for a quick arrest of the miscreants,” stated Deb Barman.