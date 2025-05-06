Attempted rape of widow sparks outrage in Gazole, two arrested

Malda: An incident of attempted rape of a 40-year-old widow by three youths has triggered widespread outrage in Gazole. Two of the accused, identified as Ohidur Rahman and Rafikul Islam from Purba Anantapur, were apprehended and beaten by local residents before being handed over to the police. The third accused, Majnu Rahman, remains absconding.

According to sources, the incident took place during a sudden thunderstorm on Sunday night.

The woman had stepped out to bring in her goats and a calf when the three accused, reportedly her neighbours, allegedly dragged her to a nearby maize field and attempted to rape her. When she resisted, they brutally assaulted her. The severely-traumatised woman was taken to Gazole State General Hospital for treatment, while the two accused were admitted to Malda Medical College Hospital due to injuries sustained from the mob attack.

Gazole MLA Chinmoy Deb Barman visited the survivor at the hospital, condemned the incident stating: “The incident is highly deplorable and we demand strict punishment for the culprits.”

The police have begun an investigation and produced the two arrested accused in Malda court on Monday. Efforts are underway to track down the absconding youth.

The woman, a mother of two adult sons who work outside the district, was alone at home at the time of the attack.