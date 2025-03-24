Attempted gangrape sparks fear in village, victim’s kin approaches SP

Malda: A horrifying case of attempted gangrape at gunpoint has been reported at the Bamangola Police Station area of Malda district. The accused, who are allegedly local miscreants, threatened to kill the victim’s family if they dared to report the incident to the police. Terrified, the entire family has fled the village, seeking safety elsewhere. Despite lodging a complaint with the police, no immediate action has been taken, forcing the victim’s family to approach the Superintendent of Police for justice.

According to sources close to the family, the shocking incident took place on the day of Holi. The young girl had just finished bathing when three youths forcibly entered the house. At that time, her mother was in the kitchen, unaware of the intruders. The accused persons allegedly sexually assaulted the girl, causing severe trauma. When the victim screamed for help, her mother rushed to her rescue, only to be brutally beaten by the attackers.

Following the complaint, the miscreants reportedly stormed into the victim’s house with firearms, issuing death threats to silence them. Overcome with fear and despair, the family abandoned their home and is now seeking justice from higher authorities. The incident has sparked political outrage. South Malda BJP General Secretary, Amlan Bhaduri, condemned the attack, stating: “Law and order in the state is collapsing. It seems like the police have ceased to exist. The accused are being protected because they are linked to the ruling party.”

In response, Malda district Trinamool Congress president, Abdur Rahim Boxi, countered: “Criminals have no political identity. The police are actively investigating the matter and strict action will be taken against the culprits, regardless of their affiliation.”