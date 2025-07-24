Attempt to traffic minor girl from Nepal: 2 held

Siliguri: Two individuals, including a woman, were arrested while attempting to traffic a 16-year-old girl from Nepal into India.

The accused, Shankar Rai and Kanchi Rai, both residents of Bhojpur, Nepal, reportedly lured the minor from their locality with false promises. They were intercepted by SSB jawans on Tuesday night while trying to cross the India-Nepal border.

During interrogation, SSB recovered two Aadhaar cards with Assam addresses and Indian voter IDs from the duo. Investigations revealed that the traffickers were planning to take the girl to Arunachal Pradesh.

The accused were handed over to Kharibari police and later produced at Siliguri Court on Wednesday. The victim has been handed over to the Child Welfare Committee. Investigation is underway.