Attempt to murder: Siliguri youth held by Delhi cops

Siliguri: Faridabad Cyber Crime Police have arrested a youth from Siliguri in connection with a violent clash between two groups in New Delhi that took place about one-and-a-half months ago. The accused has been identified as Ritam Mahajan, a resident of Ward 33 of Siliguri.

According to police sources, a clash had broken out between two groups in Delhi, during which a man was brutally attacked with a sharp weapon. After the injured victim lodged an attempt to murder complaint, Delhi Police arrested seven people in connection with the assault. Later, the victim filed another complaint with the Faridabad Cyber Crime Police Station, where he mentioned Ritam’s phone number.

The victim alleged that Ritam had called him several times, pressuring him to settle the dispute between the two groups. He also claimed that Ritam threatened to shoot and kill him if he didn’t comply.

Following this, Delhi Police contacted the Siliguri Police Commissionerate and traced Ritam. Ritam was called to the NJP Police Station for questioning.

Police suspect that Ritam used to travel to Delhi for his studies and may have developed close ties with a group of local youths there.

He will be taken to New Delhi on transit remand.