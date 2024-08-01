Attempt to kidnap girl child: Woman detained

Siliguri: A woman was detained on allegations of attempting to kidnap a girl child from the Siliguri District Hospital, spreading tension in the hospital on Wednesday afternoon.



The incident comes on the heels of widespread rumours of children and women being kidnapped in Siliguri.

The police claimed that the woman was mentally unstable and a vagabond. She has been detained at the Siliguri Police Station. The police stated that they are trying to trace the family of the accused to hand her over to them. Sources said Roshan Begam, a resident of Bihar, fell sick when she came to attend a function in Mirik. A few of her relatives, including her mother-in-law got her admitted to Siliguri District Hospital. Her relatives had been waiting near the outdoor section with two of her daughters. The accused woman was seen talking to them and tried to befriend them. After some time, Md. Miraj, the uncle of the children, went outside leaving the children with their grandmother. The grandmother in turn went to the toilet, leaving both children with the accused. That time, the accused allegedly tried to take the 5-year-old girl out of the hospital. When the child screamed, the grandmother rushed back. People caught the woman. Police arrived at the spot and detained the woman.

Md. Miraj, uncle of the child said: “Since morning, the woman had been trying to make friends with us. She was intoxicated. When my cousin and I went outside the hospital, this incident happened.” Public ventilated their anger. Pooja Mandal, who was there at the hospital said: “We are worried about the safety of our children. Such incidents are happening inside a government hospital. Police have to take strict action against this.”