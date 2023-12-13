Attempt to destroy the system: Bratya Basu

After the Calcutta University (CU) conducted the syndicate meeting despite the Higher Education department’s disapproval, state Education minister Bratya Basu on Wednesday said: “If someone does not want to abide by Supreme Court directive, then it’s their prerogative.”

Basu further said that they are trying to destroy the system and added: “Surely, the Hon’ble Court is taking note of the matter.” In the syndicate meeting held by the varsity authorities on Tuesday several crucial decisions, including plans for undergraduate exams were taken.

From the current academic year, a four-year curriculum has been introduced at the UG level in accordance with the new education policy. Though the curriculum was introduced, the examination rules for the same could not be passed as the syndicate could not meet. This was passed in Tuesday’s syndicate meeting.

However, since it was not approved by the department, questions on the validity of these meetings were raised. The interim V-C on Tuesday told reporters that the university is an autonomous institution and if it is a government college then the department should

be informed. Hence, according to the interim V-C there is no question of legal validity.