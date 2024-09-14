‘Attack’ planned on protesting junior docs to defame state: TMC

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh on Friday claimed that certain Opposition political forces have hatched a conspiracy to attack the protesting junior doctors to defame the Mamata Banerjee-led government and Trinamool Congress.



During a press conference, Ghosh played a purported audio clip in which two persons were heard planning to “attack the junior doctors on their return from (state secretariat) Nabanna on September 12 night”.

Ghosh claimed that the audio clip makes it clear that some people were planning an attack on the junior doctors last night. He said there can be a chance of an attack on them and hence the police and security forces have been asked to stay on alert and thwart any such attempts He asserted that there is credible information that some RSS activists and ultra-Left parties are conspiring to infiltrate into the ranks of the protestors and carry on the attack to defame the TMC and the Mamata Banerjee government. Ghosh said the state government is trying to resolve the prevailing impasse with the doctors in a peaceful manner.

Meanwhile, Ghosh also posted a video on X and wrote if the place shown in the video was BJP’s party office and whether protesting doctors were present there. He said a rumour is doing rounds. Later, Ghosh alleged that one of the doctors admitted that they were in the BJP office. Kunal said this automatically makes their protest “apolitical”.

A delegation of junior doctors had gone to Nabanna on Thursday to hold talks with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a bid to resolve the RG Kar impasse. The meeting, however, did not take place as the state government refused to agree to their demand of live-streaming the meeting.

The doctors, later, said that they are ready to meet the Chief Minister wherever and whenever she pleases subject to the fulfilment of their conditions for the meeting. Banerjee had later said: “…common people do not know there is a political colour to it. They do not want justice. They want the chair. In the interest of the people, I am ready to step down from the post of Chief Minister. I want justice for Tilottama (pseudonym for the RG Kar rape and murder victim).

And I want common people to get medical treatment.” The junior doctors have been staging a demonstration outside Swasthya Bhavan for the last three days, demanding the removal of top officials

of the department.