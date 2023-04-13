Attack on Union min’s convoy: SC junks plea seeking CBI probe

Kolkata: The Supreme Court on Thursday set aside the Calcutta High Court order directing a CBI probe into the attack on the convoy of Minister of State (MoS) for Union Home ministry, Nisith Pramanik in Cooch Behar. Chief Justice of India, D Y Chandrachur-led bench also asked the high court to apply its mind afresh to the documents placed by the state police and redecide whether the CBI probe is necessary or not. After Pramanik’s convoy was attacked a suo motu probe was initiated by the local police. BJP alleged that police deliberately registered the case against their party workers and leaders. BJP moved High Court demanding a CBI probe.

