Attack on Union minister: State submits report in High Court

KOLKATA: The State government has submitted a report to the Calcutta High Court on the attack on the convoy of Union minister of state for Home Affairs, Nisith Pramanik in Cooch Behar district.



Pramanik’s car was attacked at Dinhata in the Cooch-Behar district on February 25. Stones were pelted at the car. Following the incident, a clash ensued between the TMC and BJP workers in the area.

The State government, on Thursday, submitted the report to a division bench of the Calcutta High Court comprising Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj. It is learnt that the counsel of the Union government has sought an additional two-day time to file a counter affidavit in the matter to present its arguments. The division bench accepted the plea and scheduled the next hearing on March 21.

Pramanik’s car was attacked at Burirhat under the Dinhata Assembly constituency in Cooch Behar while it was passing through the area.

The minister, however, did not sustain any injuries. Soon after the attack, TMC and BJP workers clashed, resulting in a tense situation in the area. BJP supporters ransacked the Trinamool Congress party office at Burirhat, leaving several TMC workers injured who had to be admitted to the hospital.

TMC had said that their party workers were enraged over the recent killing of a Rajbanshi youth by the BSF. The 24-year-old youth Prem Kumar Barman, in Cooch Behar, was allegedly shot after he was suspected to be a cattle smuggler.

Further, the party attributed the attacks to “people’s anger” against the Centre’s “step-motherly” attitude towards the state which involves withholding funds for several developmental projects.

Following the incident, West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose issued a statement condemning the violence.

He wrote: “Any laxity in the maintenance of law and order will lead to chaos and anarchy, which will never be tolerated.”

He warned that “under no circumstances will unruly elements and hooligans be allowed to hold society

to ransom”.