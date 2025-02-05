Attack on TMC MLA; police seize vehicle, mobile phone

Malda: In response to the complaint filed by Sabitri Mitra, TMC MLA Manikchak, of a life threatening attack on her on Saturday night, the police, in a significant development, detained a vehicle allegedly involved in the attack on Mitra’s car. The vehicle, owned by Mohammad Saniz Akhtar, a resident of Baishnabnagar, was seized by the police. Akhtar, who travels to Manikchak regularly for business, was questioned by the police, and his mobile phone was also confiscated for further investigation.

A tense situation unfolded in Malda on Saturday when a car allegedly tried to ram into the vehicle of Mitra while she was returning to English Bazar after attending a sports event. According to the legislator, the attackers followed her car with the intent to harm her. Mitra has claimed that there was a conspiracy to take her life. The police have since launched an investigation into the incident.

Mitra confirmed the attempt on her life, filing a formal complaint with the Manikchak police. She provided the vehicle number of the car that allegedly attempted to ram into her and stated that the police are now investigating all vehicles registered under that number. The police are also reviewing CCTV footage, which led to Akhtar’s name surfacing in connection with the incident. Mitra expressed confusion about the motive behind the attack.

“I have no political or personal enemies, and I cannot understand why someone would target me or our party leaders. I trust the police to investigate thoroughly and find the truth,” Mitra said. The district leadership has drawn parallels to recent incidents, such as the murder of Dulal alias Babla Sarkar and the previous attack on the English Bazaar MLA’s car. Meanwhile, Akhtar denied any involvement in the incident. He insists that he was simply returning home from a relative’s house when the alleged incident occurred.

“I must offer full cooperation with the police but a heavy mental stress has been caused by the seizure of my vehicle and mobile phone,” said Akhtar. As the investigation progresses, the political scene in Malda remains charged, awaiting further developments.