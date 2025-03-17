Attack on Siliguri Dy Mayor: 2 more held

Siliguri: The police have arrested two more suspects in connection with the attack on Ranjan Sarkar, the Deputy Mayor of Siliguri. Subhankar Chowdhury and Vishal Nandi, both residents of Ward 4 in Siliguri were arrested on Sunday by Siliguri police, bringing the total number of arrests in the case to four.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening when a group of miscreants allegedly ambushed Deputy Mayor’s vehicle on Hill Cart Road and threatened him. Sarkar, filed a written complaint with the Siliguri Police Station on Sunday, accompanied by photographs of the assailants. Within hours of the complaint, two main suspects, Dibyendu Das and Vijay Sharma, were arrested.

Both are also residents of Ward 4 and were living in a rented house in the area. On Monday, all the accused were produced at Siliguri Court. Further Investigation is underway.